Man found shot dies near Des Plaines Friday night

A 20-year-old man who'd been shot multiple times was pronounced dead Friday night after being found about 9:15 p.m. in the 9500 block of Greenwood Drive in unincorporated Maine Township near Des Plaines.

Cook County sheriff's police, who are investigating the murder, said they believe the shooting may have occurred a short distance away in the 9200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

Investigators are seeking information about a white SUV with tinted windows that was seen in the area between 8 and 9 p.m. Friday.

The Cook County medical examiner's office Saturday ruled the death a homicide caused by multiple shotgun injuries, but did not identify the victim in the autopsy report.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the sheriff's police at (847) 865-4896.

