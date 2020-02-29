Dance party in St. Charles promotes awareness of people with special needs

A four-hour dance party was held Saturday at St. Charles North High School to promote awareness and raises funds for local organizations that provide services for individuals with special needs.

Team Polaris, a social club at St. Charles North, sponsored the event which made accommodations for individuals with physical and sensory needs, such as not doing light show with music but directing music toward the floor to help with sensory overload. The venue and dance floor were also wheelchair accessible.

The SCN Vocal Jazz Choir performed pieces to which everyone could dance. A session of zumba, a rapper performance and a dance battle also were part of the day.