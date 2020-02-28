Driver killed, passenger injured after SUV hits tree in St. Charles Township

A 25-year-old man was killed and his passenger injured after a sport utility vehicle crashed into a tree Thursday in St. Charles Township, authorities said.

The Chevy TrailBlazer was heading north on Weber Drive about 4:10 p.m. when it struck a tree on the west side of the roadway, just south of the Fox River Drive intersection, according to a news release from the Kane County sheriff's office.

The driver, Austin B. Johnsen of Creston, Illinois, and his passenger, 26-year-old Marcus E. Holtman of Sycamore, were both ejected from the SUV.

Johnsen was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Holtman was flown to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove and is being treated for his injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. An investigation is ongoing.