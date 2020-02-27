Two people seriously hurt in crash near St. Charles

Two people were seriously injured after crashing into a tree near St. Charles, officials said.

One person was taken by ambulance to Delnor Hospital in Geneva and the other was airlifted to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, according to Fox River and Countryside Fire/Rescue Battalion Chief Jim Niesel.

The crash happened about 4:10 p.m. near the intersection of Fox River Drive and Weber Drive, according to a news release from the Kane County sheriff's office.

The roads near the scene will be closed "for some time" while the sheriff's office investigates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.