Truck driver killed in Long Grove crash

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comAuthorities are investigating a crash Thursday at the intersection of Route 83 and Westmoreland Drive in Long Grove that killed a truck driver. A long stretch of Route 83 was closed as a result of the collision and investigation.

A semitrailer truck driver was killed Thursday in a crash in Long Grove that shut down a 2-mile stretch of Route 83.

The crash was reported about 11:10 a.m. near Westmoreland Drive.

The truck, reportedly loaded with approximately 20 tons of unspecified cargo, was traveling north on Route 83 when it collided with a 2015 Toyota minivan that was turning from southbound Route 83 onto eastbound Westmoreland, Lake County sheriff's police said. The truck then hit a traffic lightpole and drove into a ditch.

The truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The minivan driver, a 45-year-old Vernon Hills woman, was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, according to the sheriff's office.

Southbound and northbound lanes of Route 83 were closed to traffic between Gilmer Road and Route 45 for hours after the crash. Southbound lanes were reopened about 7 p.m., while northbound lanes were expected to remain closed until about 11 p.m.

An autopsy on the truck driver is planned for Friday morning, authorities said.