McHenry County woman identified as 1999 murder victim to be reburied in Belvidere

Peggy Lynn Johnson, of Harvard, who was identified last year as a 1999 murder victim, will now be reburied next to her mother and grandparents in Belvidere on what would have been her 44th birthday. Shaw Media

The woman who was identified last year as a 1999 murder victim from Harvard, will be reburied next to her mother and grandparents in Belvidere on what would have been her 44th birthday.

Peggy Lynn Johnson was buried as "Jane Doe," shortly after a jogger discovered the 23-year-old's body on the side of a Wisconsin road. For 20 years, Johnson remained unidentified and the reason for her death, unknown.

A break in the investigation last year led to the arrest of former McHenry nurse Linda Sue La Roche in connection with Johnson's death.

The Racine County sheriff's office in Wisconsin has since arranged for Johnson's reburial at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Highland Garden of Memories, 9800 Route 76, Belvidere.

The service is open to members of the public. Although Johnson's family has asked for privacy at this time, they invite the community to attend the service as a "celebration of life," according to a news release the sheriff's office sent Thursday.

The memorial service will include a blessing officiated by Antony Balistreri, the sheriff's office pastor, according to the release.

Johnson is survived by her half-sister, aunt, uncle, and cousins. Those who knew Johnson remember her as a gentle, caring, loving and soft-spoken person, Sheriff's Lt. Brian Van Scyoc wrote in the release.

"We are overwhelmed with the gratitude by the outpouring of community support, along with the generosity and assistance of Gary and Michael Langendorf of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Jim Anspaugh of Myers Racine Monument Works, to have raised the necessary funds to move Peggy from her initial place of burial in Wisconsin to her final resting place in Illinois which includes the purchase of headstones for Peggy, her mother, and grandmother," Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in an official statement.

Investigators worked Johnson's case for years and exhumed her body in 2013 hoping to identify her using new technology. She was reinterred in 2015.

In September, authorities received a tip that a woman living in Florida, later identified as La Roche, told people she killed a woman when she lived in Illinois.

Authorities interviewed one of La Roche's children, who stated Johnson had been homeless when La Roche took her in. In exchange, Johnson provided nanny and housekeeping services.

La Roche, 64, was arrested Nov. 7, and charged with first-degree murder and hiding a corpse. She remained at the Racine County Jail Thursday, online records show.