Judge placed on administrative duty after putting child in adult lock-up

A self-proclaimed "lock-'em-up" Cook County judge has been placed on "administrative duty" after surveillance video surfaced of her putting a child in a courtroom lock-up reserved for adults.

The child, whose face is obscured in the Feb. 19 video, spent about 10 minutes locked up behind a wire-mesh door in a cell that appears to be otherwise empty. The video was provided to the Chicago Sun-Times by the Cook County sheriff's office.

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.