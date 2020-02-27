Hoffman Estates mayor: Spring Awakening encore unlikely

Progress on the first phase of the Bell Works "metroburb" replacing the former AT&T campus in Hoffman Estates, and the unlikeliness of a second Spring Awakening Music Festival in the village, were among the items highlighted Thursday in Mayor Bill McLeod's annual community update.

"It's been an interesting year in Hoffman Estates," McLeod told members of the Hoffman Estates Chamber of Commerce & Industry during the breakfast gathering at the Sears Centre Arena. "I say that every year, but every year is interesting in Hoffman Estates."

The Bell Works redevelopment is expected to produce a 1.6-million-square-foot self-contained community over the next four to six years. Current construction is concentrating on offices, retail space and the first of two piazzas -- or public squares -- where people can gather for events, McLeod said.

Despite a successful three-day concert that generated no problems for the village outside the Sears Centre last June, McLeod doesn't believe there will be a 2020 encore for Spring Awakening. The company that puts on the electronic music festival has reserved space in the village, but has done the same in several other places as well, he added. And the Sears Centre is book for another event during the fest's traditional weekend in June.

"I don't think it's coming back," McLeod said.

Fest operators have not responded to inquiries from the Daily Herald in recent weeks.

McLeod also addressed the village's time in the national spotlight this year as Amita St. Alexius Medical Center successfully treated the only two coronavirus patients to date in the eastern half of the U.S. He said there is no evidence of a negative impact on the hospital.

"We haven't seen that," McLeod said. "They did a great job handling it."

On the commercial development front, Bystronic Inc. is about to open its new 163,000-square-foot North American headquarters on West Central Road, just west of Bell Works. And work is expected to begin soon on the 53-acre Hoffman Technology Park immediately north of it.

Sears Centre General Manager Ben Gibbs reported an unanticipated level of success with the new village-owned beer garden in the Village Green just west of the arena. About 40,000 visitors were expected last year, but with little more than word-of-mouth advertising, more than 100,000 people dropped by between May and October.

With further improvements and some marketing, attendance could double this year, Gibbs said.

Expanding transportation options is another issue the village has been working on, McLeod said. With the Pace terminal on I-90 at Barrington Road now fully established, bus ridership grew 25% in the past year, he reported.

In 2020, the village, park district and forest preserve district -- with a significant amount of federal funding -- will fill gap in the bike path along Shoe Factory Road and continue planning a bike path along Beverly Road that would allow cyclists to cross over the tollway.

The village is closely monitoring the bankruptcy proceedings for Sears Holdings, whose office campus in Hoffman Estates remains owned by Chairman Eddie Lampert's new Transformco and occupied by its employees, McLeod said. Minimizing the impact on the rest of the village is a priority of municipal leaders, he added.

Gibbs said there are no plans to change the name of the Sears Centre, where the transforming company has had a greater presence of late -- including the new Shop Your Way Lounge.

"I have to be honest, we've had them since '06 and they've been a top-notch partner," Gibbs said.