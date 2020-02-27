Fatal crash closes Route 83 in Long Grove

A semitrailer truck driver was killed Thursday in a crash in Long Grove that has shut down a 2-mile stretch of Route 83, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 11 a.m. near Westmoreland Drive.

The truck was traveling north on Route 83 when it collided with a minivan that was turning from southbound Route 83 onto eastbound Westmoreland, Lake County sheriff's police said.

The truck then hit a traffic pole and drove into a ditch.

The truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The minivan driver was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with injuries not believed to be life threatening, police said.

Southbound and northbound lanes of Route 83 are closed to traffic between Gilmer Road and Route 45, police said.

Investigating the crash and removing the truck from the ditch will take significant time, police said.

Route 83 likely will be closed through Thursday evening's rush hour, police said.

Auxiliary sheriff's deputies are assisting with traffic control in the area.