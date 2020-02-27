Batavia teen bomb-making suspect charged with terrorism, could face life in prison

A former Batavia High School student arrested in November 2019 on charges he possessed explosives is now charged with 12 felonies and two misdemeanors. The most severe charge against him is terrorism, which carries a sentence ranging from 20 years to life in prison if the student, now 16, is transferred to and convicted in adult court. HARRY HITZEMAN/Daily Herald file

A former Batavia High School student arrested on charges that he possessed explosives now faces 14 total charges, the most severe being terrorism, which carries a top sentence of life in prison if the student is transferred to and convicted in adult court.

In juvenile court Thursday, Kane County prosecutors outlined the updated charges against the boy, who was 15 when he was arrested in late November at his parent's house. He has since turned 16 while being held at the county' Juvenile Justice Center.

In addition to the terrorism charge, the teen is charged with attempted first-degree murder, another but less-severe terrorism count, attempt to cause a catastrophe, and eight counts of possession of explosives or incendiary devices, Kane County Assistant State's Attorney Bridget Sabbia said.

The teen also faces two misdemeanor counts of an attempted hate crime.

In December, prosecutors initially had filed charges of possession of explosives or incendiary devices.

Prosecutors also have petitioned to move the case to adult court. Under state law, if the teen is convicted in juvenile court, he can been confined to a juvenile facility until he turns 21. If he's moved to adult court, he could face 20 years to life in prison on the most severe terrorism charge.

After the teen's arrest, authorities searched the high school and did not find any bombs and no one was injured.

Judge Kathryn Karayannis ruled Thursday that prosecutors and the teen's defense attorney, Gary Johnson, should have access to a psychological evaluation done by the Kane County Diagnostic Center on the condition that statements the teen made in the evaluation could not be used against him.

Karayannis also granted a move by prosecutors to have the teen provide a handwriting sample and to be fingerprinted again.

Sabbia said new prints were needed because fingerprint tests on materials found at the boy's parent's Batavia house were inconclusive.

Prosecutors also have entered a notebook into evidence.

"It's a critical piece of evidence," Sabbia said. "The notebook provides a number of important pieces of information for the court which is relevant to his intent and identity."

The teen is next due in court March 12. No date has been set for attorneys to argue whether the case should be transferred to adult court.