Waukegan man 'no longer employed' by Dist. 117, suspended by Dist. 46 after arrest

A Waukegan man has been suspended from one school district and is "no longer employed" by another after he was arrested in a Lake County prostitution sting, officials said.

Timothy Christian was suspended from his role as a program assistant in Grayslake Area Elementary District 46, according to Superintendent Lynn Glickman.

"The school district is aware of the situation and the individual in question was removed from his duties as a Program Assistant immediately upon being informed of the situation by the Sheriff's Department," Glickman wrote in an email to the Daily Herald.

Antioch-Lake Villa High School District 117 Superintendent Jim McKay said Christian, 37, is "no longer employed" by the district. He didn't respond when asked if Christian was fired as an assistant girls basketball coach for Antioch High School.

Christian, of the 2000 block of Miraflores Avenue in Waukegan, was one of 14 men charged with misdemeanor solicitation of a sexual act after offering money to an undercover detective at a hotel near Gurnee, authorities said.