Supreme Court rules Elk Grove Village term-limits referendum invalid

In a huge victory of long-serving Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson and his supporters, the Illinois Supreme Court today ruled that a referendum asking to impose retroactive term limits on him and other village leaders is "invalid."

The unanimous decision reverses a Cook County judge's Jan. 15 ruling that found a state law barring retroactive term-limit measures to be unconstitutional. Instead, the high court sided with Elk Grove's electoral board -- and ultimately Gov. JB Pritzker -- which upheld an objection to the referendum question on the basis of the recently enacted state law.

Village voters had been set to go to the polls March 17 to vote on the referendum proposed by Tim Burns, a longtime critic of Johnson. If approved, it would have barred Johnson and several village trustees from running for reelection in 2021.

It was not immediately clear in the wake of Wednesday's ruling whether the referendum would remain on the primary ballot or what impact it would have if a majority of voters support it.

Check back to dailyherald.com for reaction and more details as they become available.