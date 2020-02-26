Police ask help in locating missing South Elgin woman

Suzanne Rezab of South Elgin went missing in mid-September after she left a rehab center in Oak Park, police said.

South Elgin police are asking the public's assistance in locating a woman who went missing more than five months ago after she fled from a rehab center.

Suzanne Rezab, 33, was wearing only a gown of unknown color in mid-September when she left the rehab center in Oak Park, police said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

Her family reported her missing in November after they were unable to locate her on their own, police said.

"The South Elgin Police Department has exhausted all avenues of investigation and is now seeking the public's help in locating Ms. Rezab," the release said.

Rezab is described as white, 5'2," 115 lbs. with brown hair and green eyes. A photo released by police shows an intricate tattoo of red flowers, possibly tulips, along her entire right leg and calf.

She was a recovering heroin addict and may have relapsed, police said. She frequently panhandled in the area of Congress Parkway near the Old Main Post Office building in downtown Chicago.

Some family members said there were reports she might be somewhere in Indiana, police said.

Anyone who spots Rezab is asked to contact their local police department so officers can confirm her well-being. Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigations division of the South Elgin Police Department at (847) 741-2151.