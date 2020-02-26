Arlington Heights priest preaches to Barstool Sports crowd

Eddie Farrer, from left, host of The Dog Walk podcast presented by Barstool Sports, interviewed the Rev. Matt Foley from the pews at St. James Parish in Arlington Heights. Courtesy of Barstool Sports

The Rev. Matt Foley says it's important to know the audience you're preaching to.

He should know, having shepherded congregations from Chicago's Douglass Park to Little Village, as a chaplain in the Army and now in his current assignment as pastor of St. James Parish in Arlington Heights.

Now add Barstool Sports to Foley's evangelization.

The Catholic priest was a guest on a recent two-part episode of The Dog Walk podcast, presented by the popular online sports, pop culture and lifestyle brand that appeals to a younger, predominantly male demographic. The show is available via audio and video at barstoolsports.com.

In some ways, the interview by host Eddie Farrer might have been right up the alley of guys like the priest's former Marquette University rugby teammates, including his late dear friend Chris Farley.

"How awesome was Chris Farley?" Farrer asks Foley from a pew in the St. James sanctuary, each clutching a microphone with the Barstool insignia.

"Chris was awesome," says Foley. "He would love this."

Farrer asks Foley about what he thinks of people who only go to Mass on Christmas and Easter -- kind of like bandwagon sports fans, Farrer suggests -- and asks the priest to "power rank" the sacraments.

The host also queries the reverend about the basics of everyday priestly life, like his wardrobe.

For much of the 25-minute chat, Foley plays along.

"It's great," the priest said. "I know what to wear everyday. And I look thinner in black."