Law license at stake, Blagojevich skips hearing

Former Gov. Rod Blagojevich shouldn't be making a living as an attorney now that he's home after President Donald Trump knocked six years off his federal prison sentence for corruption, government lawyers argued Tuesday.

An Illinois panel met to consider permanently revoking Blagojevich's law license, which has been suspended since 2011 after his conviction for wire fraud, bribery and attempted extortion. The Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission issued no ruling Tuesday.

Blagojevich, 63, wasn't at the hearing in Chicago, leading Christopher Heredia to complain about the former governor's "dismissive attitude" toward the proceedings.

Blagojevich's lawyer Sheldon Sorosky asserted the actions that got the former governor imprisoned were all legal. Blagojevich, he added, is "not an evil man."

Government lawyers seized the opportunity to lay out Blagojevich's crimes, including trying to sell the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Barack Obama when he became president, trying to extort the CEO of Edward Hospital in Naperville, trying to shake down the CEO of then-named Children's Memorial Hospital in exchange for increased state funding for pediatric care for sick kids and trying to bribe the owner of the former Maywood and Balmoral horse racing tracks in exchange for signing a bill that benefitted horse racing at the expense of casinos.

Blagojevich was admitted to the Illinois bar in 1984. He was convicted in 2011 and sentenced to 14 years. A federal appeals court upheld his conviction and sentence in 2017, but Trump commuted his sentence and Blagojevich flew home to Chicago a week ago.