 

ComEd construction will close some Tri-State Tollway and I-290 ramps temporarily

  • Expect overnight ramp closures on I-290 and the Tri-State Tollway near Elmhurst this week.

    Expect overnight ramp closures on I-290 and the Tri-State Tollway near Elmhurst this week. Daily Herald File Photo

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 2/25/2020 5:42 PM

Bring a Plan B if you're driving on the Tri-State Tollway (I-294) and I-290 near Elmhurst in the wee hours this week.

Numerous ramps on I-294, I-290 and some local roads will be closed to allow ComEd workers to relocate transmission lines and construct towers.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The work will occur between 1 and 5 a.m. over five days, and could be delayed by the anticipated snowfall.

Ramp closures include westbound Lake Street to westbound I-290; southbound I-294 to westbound I-290; eastbound I-290 to northbound I-294 and North Avenue and Lake Street; and westbound I-290 to eastbound Lake Street/North Avenue.

Also, a section of East Lake Street between Northwest Avenue and County Line Road will be closed, plus a section of North Avenue at I-294 will be shut down for 15-minute intervals.

Detours will be posted. For more information, go to illinoistollway.com.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
'What are we? Chopped liver?' | Noise wall taunts residents on other side of I-355
Related Article
'What are we? Chopped liver?' | Noise wall taunts residents on other side of I-355
 
In Transit: Would you pay more for gas to fix the roads?
Related Article
In Transit: Would you pay more for gas to fix the roads?
 
Dreading roadwork? So are the construction workers fearing distracted drivers
Related Article
Dreading roadwork? So are the construction workers fearing distracted drivers
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 