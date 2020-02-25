ComEd construction will close some Tri-State Tollway and I-290 ramps temporarily

Expect overnight ramp closures on I-290 and the Tri-State Tollway near Elmhurst this week. Daily Herald File Photo

Bring a Plan B if you're driving on the Tri-State Tollway (I-294) and I-290 near Elmhurst in the wee hours this week.

Numerous ramps on I-294, I-290 and some local roads will be closed to allow ComEd workers to relocate transmission lines and construct towers.

The work will occur between 1 and 5 a.m. over five days, and could be delayed by the anticipated snowfall.

Ramp closures include westbound Lake Street to westbound I-290; southbound I-294 to westbound I-290; eastbound I-290 to northbound I-294 and North Avenue and Lake Street; and westbound I-290 to eastbound Lake Street/North Avenue.

Also, a section of East Lake Street between Northwest Avenue and County Line Road will be closed, plus a section of North Avenue at I-294 will be shut down for 15-minute intervals.

Detours will be posted. For more information, go to illinoistollway.com.