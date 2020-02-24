Villa Park woman who abused teen boy sent to jail for 90 days

Despite a tearful plea from her husband for leniency, a Villa Park woman was sentenced Monday to 90 days in jail and three years of sex-offender probation for sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy in 2018.

Stefanie Litton, 37, will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life. She also was ordered not to set foot on the grounds of Willowbrook High School without prior approval from probation officials; not to have internet communications with minors other than her own children; and to undergo any counseling probation orders.

A presentencing investigation by a psychologist showed Litton suffers from major depressive disorder and social anxiety.

Her husband blamed himself for what happened. The two were going through a difficult time, including dealing with psychological issues one of their children was experiencing, he said.

Jason Litton, 34, said he knew something was amiss with his wife, but he instead concentrated on his work.

"Instead of being there for her, I literally brushed it off. I told her to deal with it. I helped drive a deeper depression in both of them," he said.

The Littons have five children ranging in age from 16 years to 10 months old. Jason Litton described how attached the children are to their mother. Sex offender restrictions will mean she will not be able to attend many of their activities, he said. "That will be a lifetime punishment," Jason Litton said.

But Assistant State's Attorney Michael Fisher said Stefanie Litton barely took responsibility when she was evaluated, and noted it was not a one-time lapse in judgment.

Litton originally was charged with abusing a 16-year-old boy as well -- in encounters that authorities say occurred once or twice a week for almost six months. The charge was dropped in exchange for her guilty plea.

Fisher asked for a 3½-year prison term and said "nobody would bat an eye" about prison if the offender were a man and the victims were teen girls.

"Anything less sends a message to the public there's a double standard," he said.

Stefanie Litton pleaded guilty in October to aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The two boys were acquaintances of her daughter.

The 14-year-old was at Litton's home with several other boys and the daughter. Litton gave them alcohol to drink.

She offered to drive the victim home, but instead parked her vehicle and had him perform a sex act on her. She then performed a sex act on him.

The second victim alleged that beginning in January 2018 and for the next five months, Litton sexually abused him once or twice a week in her minivan at a park.

Litton must report to the DuPage County jail by March 17. She will serve her time periodically, being released to undergo sex-offender treatment and to take care of her children while her husband is at work.