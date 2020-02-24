Metra train strikes vehicle in downtown Arlington Heights

A Metra train has struck a vehicle near the busy intersection of Northwest Highway and Arlington Heights Road in downtown Arlington Heights, authorities said.

The crash, which was reported about 11:30 a.m., resulted in nonlife threatening injuries to the female driver of a Jeep SUV, police said.

She was removed from the car by firefighters and taken to the hospital, police said.

Metra halted all inbound and outbound trains, and officials said extensive delays are anticipated.

The crash involved Train #642, which was scheduled to stop at the downtown Arlington Heights station at 11:32 a.m. and arrive at 12:23 p.m. at the Ogilvie Transportation Center in downtown Chicago.

The train pushed the white Jeep SUV a couple hundred yards down from the intersection with Arlington Heights Road. The car remained upright as the train came to a stop, traveling on the middle of three tracks.

Emergency first responders remained at the crash scene, which is just behind the police and fire headquarters and village hall.

Police advised drivers to avoid the area during the crash investigation.

Check back later to dailyherald.com for more details as they become available.