 

Marijuana taxes generate $7.3 million in first month

  • The first month of tax revenue figures for legal recreational marijuana sales are in and the state generated more than $7.3 million in January.

      The first month of tax revenue figures for legal recreational marijuana sales are in and the state generated more than $7.3 million in January. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, January 2020

 
Jake Griffin
 
 
Updated 2/24/2020 1:51 PM

The first month of legal recreational marijuana sales in Illinois generated more than $7.3 million in marijuana tax revenue for state.

The Illinois Department of Revenue also reported the first month of sales generated an additional $3.1 million in retail sales taxes. These dollars will be divided between the state and the towns where marijuana purchases were made.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Gov. J.B. Pritzker's recently released 2021 budget estimates the state to collect $28 million in marijuana tax revenue during the remainder of the current fiscal year, which ends June 30. State officials called the revenue estimate "conservative." Next year, the governor's budget team expects $127 million in marijuana tax revenue as more dispensaries open and additional licenses are issued.

Earlier this month, the state reported nearly $40 million in marijuana sales, which included marijuana and sales tax figures.

Money from the marijuana tax will be divided between the state, an economic development program targeting neighborhoods affected by the drug war as well as substance abuse and mental health programs.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Pritzker paints two budget pictures: one with graduated tax, one without
Related Article
Pritzker paints two budget pictures: one with graduated tax, one without
 
Kane County candidates differ on bridge toll plan, future pot dispensaries
Related Article
Kane County candidates differ on bridge toll plan, future pot dispensaries
 
Why recreational pot supply is falling short of demand in Illinois
Related Article
Why recreational pot supply is falling short of demand in Illinois
 
East Dundee panel wants to keep pot dispensaries away from downtown
Related Article
East Dundee panel wants to keep pot dispensaries away from downtown
 
$40 million in first month of legal pot sales
Related Article
$40 million in first month of legal pot sales
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 