Marijuana taxes generate $7.3 million in first month

The first month of legal recreational marijuana sales in Illinois generated more than $7.3 million in marijuana tax revenue for state.

The Illinois Department of Revenue also reported the first month of sales generated an additional $3.1 million in retail sales taxes. These dollars will be divided between the state and the towns where marijuana purchases were made.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker's recently released 2021 budget estimates the state to collect $28 million in marijuana tax revenue during the remainder of the current fiscal year, which ends June 30. State officials called the revenue estimate "conservative." Next year, the governor's budget team expects $127 million in marijuana tax revenue as more dispensaries open and additional licenses are issued.

Earlier this month, the state reported nearly $40 million in marijuana sales, which included marijuana and sales tax figures.

Money from the marijuana tax will be divided between the state, an economic development program targeting neighborhoods affected by the drug war as well as substance abuse and mental health programs.