Feder: Unforced errors tarnish Marquee Sports Network launch

The Chicago Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group had more than a year to get their act together to launch Marquee Sports Network.

Even so, Saturday's long-awaited debut turned out to be the worst new product launch in memory, Robert Feder writes.

Still without Comcast Xfinity, the region's largest cable provider, it only got worse from there.

Hulu + Live TV, touted as a streaming alternative for cable cord cutters, pushed back its start date for Marquee to perhaps opening day March 26.

Also left in the dark were countless Charter Spectrum and DirecTV customers.

Others had no idea where to find Marquee, thanks to the network's inadequate marketing efforts.

