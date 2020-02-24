4 new places to eat, drink coming to St. Charles

Southern Cafe is taking over the former Gino's East location in a newly renovated shopping center in St. Charles, as shown in this rendering. Courtesy of the city of St. Charles

Alter Brewing Co. is targeting a May opening for its new brewery and kitchen at 12 S. First St. in St. Charles. As shown in this rendering, the establishment will include an outdoor dining patio adjacent to a new public plaza. Courtesy of the city of St. Charles

Alter Brewing Co. is opening a brewery and kitchen in the ground level of a new five-story building at 12 S. First St. in St. Charles. Courtesy of the city of St. Charles

A brewery, a cafe, a craft beer bar and an Italian restaurant are among the newest St. Charles establishments slated to open this spring.

Aldermen expressed early support last week for granting liquor licenses to all four businesses, pending final approval from the city council and any outstanding permitting requirements.

The economic activity is encouraging to city leaders, who say they are eager to fill long-vacant storefronts, including the former Gino's East restaurant, and newly developed sites such as the downtown First Street corridor.

Alter Brewing Co.

A Downers Grove-based brewery plans to open its second location -- and its first restaurant concept -- on the ground level of St. Charles' newest riverfront building.

After developing its brand throughout the Chicago area, Alter Brewing Co. is expected to begin operating this May at 12 S. First St., a five-story, multiuse building under construction, police Chief James Keegan said.

In addition to 16 taps of Alter beer, plus additional beverages, the establishment will offer the company's first full food menu that pairs with its brews, according to the business plan.

The brewery, which is seeking a 2 a.m. permit, will have a "very exclusive and extensive" outdoor dining area with a seasonal enclosure and a container bar, Keegan said. The patio overlooks the Fox River and is adjacent the city's new east plaza.

Southern Cafe

For years, the former Gino's East pizzeria sat vacant in an aging western-themed shopping center.

New owners are in the process of reviving the cluster of storefronts, now called Stone Creek, with a more than $1 million renovation and a key anchor tenant: Southern Cafe.

"We have been very patient and waiting a long time for something to come to that corner," Alderman Rita Payleitner said, noting she hopes the cafe will be a "blessing to St. Charles."

Founded in 2008, the restaurant has locations in Crest Hill and Roselle.

The cafe at 1590 E. Main St. could open as early as April with a menu consisting of breakfast basics, sandwiches, skillets and other southern cuisine. It also will feature a coffee, smoothie and juice bar, with Bloody Marys and mimosas.

The restaurant will operate daily from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., though liquor could not be sold until 7 a.m.

Osteria Trulli

A southern Italian eatery is taking over the recently shuttered Romano Mercato Italiano at 210 Cedar St.

With its casual dining atmosphere and a focus on fresh seafood and pasta, Osteria Trulli aims to transport customers to Alberobello, a small town in Italy famous for its unique "trullo" buildings, owners said in their business plan.

This will be the second Osteria Trulli location, the first of which is in Arlington Heights. Owners anticipate opening in St. Charles soon after the liquor license is officially approved, which likely will take place March 2.

The restaurant will be open every day for lunch and dinner.

Ed's Basement

Plans are moving forward for a downtown bar centered around serving craft beer from Illinois breweries -- including Pollyanna, Alter, Riverlands and D&G, all in St. Charles.

Ed's Basement is expected to begin operating early next month as a "comfortable and homey bar" at 219 W. Main St., said President Ed Simbol, who is working with business partner Brandon Andriola.

They plan to add a commercial kitchen by the end of the year. In the meantime, business plans call for a limited offering of snacks from local restaurants.

Simbol also operates Bigby's Pour House in Addison and Rolling Meadows.

Ed's Basement is seeking a 1 a.m. permit and also anticipates offering dart boards, pinball machines and other arcade games.