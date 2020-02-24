16-year-old faces first degree murder charges in slaying of Aurora man

A 16-year-old boy is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old Aurora man in early February on city's southeast side, police said Monday.

The teen turned himself in to Aurora police Sunday and was taken to the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center, authorities said.

The charge stems from the Feb. 8 slaying of John H. Smith in an apartment on the 400 block of Sherman Avenue, police said. Officers called to the apartment just before midnight found Smith suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Paramedics rushed Smith to an area hospital, where he died.

According to Aurora police, detectives determined the 16-year-old entered the apartment and fatally shot Smith during an argument.

The teen's next court date was not immediately available Monday, as juvenile court records are confidential. If prosecutors petition to have the teen's case moved to adult court, he could face a sentence of 20 to 60 years in prison, plus additional penalties if a judge or jury rules the teen fired the fatal shot.