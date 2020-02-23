The weekend's springlike weather won't last, forecasters say

The suburbs enjoyed a stretch of sunny skies and springlike temperatures over the weekend, but bad news from forecasters: It's not going to last.

Colder temperatures accompanied by rain, snow and perhaps even a winter storm will move into the area Monday night, according to the National Weather Service, leaving the weekend's balmy conditions nothing more than a tease of the season ahead.

The NWS reported Sunday that minor wet accumulations of snow will begin Monday and carry into Tuesday morning, with overnight temperatures falling to around freezing.

Things could get worse Tuesday night, with heavier snow falling across the region, particularly in the North and far Northwest suburbs, where at least two inches of snow is expected by Wednesday morning, according to the weather service.

Once the snow clears out, chilly temperatures are expected to follow, with forecasters predicting lows for some areas in the single digits Thursday night.