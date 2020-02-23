One injured in Zion rollover crash

One driver is in the hospital after a two-vehicle rollover crash in Zion Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The crash at Lewis Avenue and 21st Street happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, and both vehicles were left with signficant damage when Zion Fire Department first responders arrived on the scene.

One driver was taken to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan with non-life threatening injuries. Three others involved refused transport.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.