One injured in Zion rollover crash
Updated 2/23/2020 6:42 PM
One driver is in the hospital after a two-vehicle rollover crash in Zion Sunday afternoon, officials said.
The crash at Lewis Avenue and 21st Street happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, and both vehicles were left with signficant damage when Zion Fire Department first responders arrived on the scene.
One driver was taken to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan with non-life threatening injuries. Three others involved refused transport.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.