 

Students explain projects during U-46 STEM Expo at Streamwood High School

  • Students from across Elgin Area School District U-46 embraced the subjects of science, technology, engineering and mathematics during the 12th annual STEM Expo at Streamwood High School Saturday. About 300 students participated in the free event.

      Students from across Elgin Area School District U-46 embraced the subjects of science, technology, engineering and mathematics during the 12th annual STEM Expo at Streamwood High School Saturday. About 300 students participated in the free event.

  • Bonnie Taskov of Elgin, left, listens intently to Caleb Lehmann, 9, of Glenbrook Elementary School in Streamwood as he talks about testing water from local towns. Students from across Elgin Area School District U-46 embraced the subjects of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics during the 12th annual STEM Expo at Streamwood High School on Saturday.

      Bonnie Taskov of Elgin, left, listens intently to Caleb Lehmann, 9, of Glenbrook Elementary School in Streamwood as he talks about testing water from local towns.

  • Isabella Flores, 10, from Sycamore Trails Elementary School controls a drone by her voice through a program that she developed to help people with disabilities safely fly a drone. Students from across Elgin Area School District U-46 embraced the subjects of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics during the 12th annual STEM Expo at Streamwood High School on Saturday.

      Isabella Flores, 10, from Sycamore Trails Elementary School controls a drone by her voice through a program that she developed to help people with disabilities safely fly a drone.

 
Updated 2/22/2020 12:07 PM

Science, technology, engineering and mathematics events took over the Streamwood High School gymnasium Saturday, with the 12th annual STEM Expo replacing the gym's usual focus on athletics.

About 300 students participated in the free event, said Deb McMullen, Elgin Area School District U-46 Coordinator of K-12 Science and Planetarium.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

As parents and judges walked through the maze of giant presentation boards, students could be heard explaining their projects.

Caleb Lehmann, 9, a student at Glenbrook Elementary School in Streamwood, energetically spoke about how he tested the local drinking water to see which town's was the best.

Isabella Flores, 10, of Sycamore Trails Elementary School in Bartlett, had developed a program to control a drone by using her voice or by text.

"Three months to complete," she said of the time she invested in her project. "I developed it to help people with certain disabilities use the drone."

