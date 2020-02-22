Students explain projects during U-46 STEM Expo at Streamwood High School

Science, technology, engineering and mathematics events took over the Streamwood High School gymnasium Saturday, with the 12th annual STEM Expo replacing the gym's usual focus on athletics.

About 300 students participated in the free event, said Deb McMullen, Elgin Area School District U-46 Coordinator of K-12 Science and Planetarium.

As parents and judges walked through the maze of giant presentation boards, students could be heard explaining their projects.

Caleb Lehmann, 9, a student at Glenbrook Elementary School in Streamwood, energetically spoke about how he tested the local drinking water to see which town's was the best.

Isabella Flores, 10, of Sycamore Trails Elementary School in Bartlett, had developed a program to control a drone by using her voice or by text.

"Three months to complete," she said of the time she invested in her project. "I developed it to help people with certain disabilities use the drone."