Man killed trying to cross road in Palatine

First responders tend to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle Friday night in the southbound lanes of Quentin Road just south of Palatine Road. Courtesy of Erin Chan Ding

Palatine police said a 68-year-old man was killed trying to cross South Quentin Road late Friday night.

The unidentified pedestrian was struck at about 8:25 p.m. on the 500 block of South Quentin Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

An autopsy is slated for today, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The man was struck by a 2018 Honda Accord driven by a 63-year-old woman headed south on Quentin Road near Kathleen Drive. The woman was transported to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights for injuries sustained in the collision. Her condition is unknown.