Man found dead in Naperville apartment fire

Naperville firefighters responding to an alarm at an apartment complex Saturday morning found an unidentified man dead inside a first-floor unit.

Firefighters were alerted by a neighbor, who told them she could hear the alarm in the unit below. First-responding firefighters to the complex on the 0-100 block of Olympus Drive near the city's downtown reported smoke visible on the first floor and made entry to the unit where they discovered the man.

Firefighters removed the man from the apartment and battled the small blaze located in the bedroom, Naperville Fire Department officials said. No other injuries were reported.

Fire officials believe the blaze was started accidentally and the death does not appear to be suspicious, though both the fire and death are still under investigation.

The other units in the building were deemed habitable after firefighters ventilated the building and found no significant fire damage to the structure.