Urlacher's political future unclear after gambling indictment

Mettawa Mayor Casey Urlacher's political future remains unclear a day after it was announced he and nine others were indicted on federal gambling, money laundering and conspiracy charges.

The Mettawa village board isn't scheduled to meet again until March 17, and there is no posted agenda yet for that meeting.

Urlacher -- the younger brother of Hall of Fame Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher -- still has not been formally arraigned on the charges lodged against him by federal prosecutors Wednesday. The next court date for Casey Urlacher and the other defendants has not been announced, according to the federal court website.

Attempts to reach Urlacher and his lawyer, Michael Gillespie, were not successful. Court records indicate Gillespie made an appearance in federal court Thursday on Urlacher's behalf.

Attempts to reach village officials and trustees were unsuccessful as well. A link on the village's website to its code of ordinances goes to a dead page.

Urlacher is accused of assisting Vincent Delgiudice, 54, of Orland Park with running an illegal offshore gambling operation. Prosecutors accused Urlacher of taking bets and funneling proceeds to Delgiudice.

A law enforcement search of Delgiudice's residence led to the seizure of more than $1.06 million in cash, silver bars and jewelry valued at $347,895, and gold coins valued at $92,623, authorities said. He faces the same charges as Urlacher.

Urlacher denied any knowledge about the gambling investigation when contacted Thursday morning by the Chicago Sun-Times, saying he didn't know any bookie named Delgiudice. "I don't know nothing about it," Urlacher said. "I don't know who you're talking about."

Among the other eight men charged are Justin Hines, 40, of Algonquin and Todd Blanken, 43, of Cary. Court records don't indicate they have yet hired attorneys to defend them. They could not be reached for comment.

Also charged were: Matthew Knight, 46, also known as "Sweaters" and "McDougal," of Mokena; Keith D. Benson, 49, of Lemont; Nicholas Stella, 42, of Chicago; Matthew Namoff, 23, of Midlothian; and Vasilios Prassas, 37, of Chicago.

The 10th defendant, Eugene "Gino" Delgiudice, 84, of Orland Park, is accused of assisting in the collection or paying out of cash to gamblers recruited by Vincent Delgiudice.