This Mundelein 6-year-old is done with leukemia. Classmates call him a superhero.

A sea of orange greeted a little boy and his family Thursday afternoon as students and staff members of Washington Early Learning Center in Mundelein honored him as the leader of their Hero Squad.

The cheering assembly of 500 or more students was for Lucas Blanco, a 6-year-old first-grader at the Mundelein Elementary District 75 school who has spent half his life being treated for leukemia.

His last chemotherapy treatment was Feb. 14, and his blood is cancer-free. To celebrate the milestone that day, he rang a bell at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.

Lucas is done with hospitals but not celebrations. The assembly Thursday afternoon was perhaps the largest in the school's history, Principal Jim Kallieris told the young students who fidgeted on the tile floor in the gym.

"He doesn't have to have any more treatments. He's all better," Kallieris explained in a talk often interrupted by applause from the young audience.

Many in the crowd were wearing orange, the color of leukemia awareness.

To Kallieris' right in VIP folding chairs were a cape-wearing Lucas, his sister, Monique, 9, and his parents, Francisco Blanco and Sandy Melchor, who moved to the area last summer from Los Angeles.

"You're like a superhero," Kallieris told Lucas. "We're so proud of you."

- Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer Lucas Blanco, 6, a first-grader at Washington Early Learning Center in Mundelein, makes like a superhero during an assembly Thursday to celebrate his last chemotherapy treatment for leukemia.

Besides well wishes for Lucas, the assembly was the culmination of a monthlong fundraising effort. Students raised $12,577 for Pennies for Patients, an initiative of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to ensure that no child has to face cancer alone. Funds are invested in cancer research, patient education and support, and efforts to make treatments more accessible and affordable for families.

The idea is that the recipient has a Hero Squad cheering them on and providing support during their journey, hence the cape and hero theme.

The Blanco family received $4,577 -- the cash collected at Washington -- presented as an oversized novelty check.

- Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer Lucas Blanco, 6, celebrates during an assembly held in his honor Thursday at Washington Early Learning Center in Mundelein. With him are his parents, Francisco Blanco and Sandy Melchor.

Renee Albritton, who works with schools for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, was at Washington in January to start the effort and returned Thursday to wrap it up.

"You kids made a huge difference," she said. "You all worked together to help Lucas and other kids like Lucas."

When Albritton initially contacted District 75, she was put in touch with social worker Ashley Beres, who knows Lucas well.

"He's really strong. He's so friendly. You wouldn't know (he had leukemia) unless you know," Beres said. "He doesn't let it hold him back."

Indeed, a wide smile never left his face during the festivities, which included some testimonial videos and letters of well wishes.

"It's amazing," Lucas said when all was said and done.

- Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer Lucas Blanco, 6, gets a kiss from his mother, Sandy Melchor, after being honored by his classmates Thursday during a school assembly to mark his last chemotherapy treatment for leukemia. The event was held at Washington Early Learning Center in Mundelein.

Melchor said high fevers and lower back pain initially alerted the family something might be wrong with Lucas. The first year since his diagnosis involved frequent treatments and considerable hospital time.

Despite the situation, Lucas' strength was contagious, his mother said.

"He was always like a normal kid. Never complained," she said.

And what of the assembly?

"Everything they did -- it was amazing."