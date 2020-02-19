Stances on drug treatment facility, recreational pot show contrast between Kane chairman candidates

The Democratic candidates for Kane County Board chairman agree mental health and addiction are key public health concerns for the county to address.

But, Corrine Pierog and Greg Elsbree differ on how they would have dealt with the controversial drug treatment facility that will open just outside Campton Hills despite years of efforts by that village and Kane County to stop it, and legalization of recreational pot.

Pierog said her daughter lived next to the former Glenwood School property targeted for the treatment center and opposed its plan. Despite understanding the fears about the inexperience of the initial developers and security of the facility, Pierog "thought this was something that was needed."

"People were going to be able to get help and have it available to them. I certainly thought the little village of Campton Hills would benefit from it, with people seeing what a beautiful community it is," she said.

"A lot of people from Campton Hills are not going to be happy to hear that, but I thought they were making a very foolish move at the county level not to support that project."

A lawsuit by the original developers forced the county into voting to approve the plan and to pay nearly $6 million in a settlement agreement. Recovery Centers of America bought the site after the rezoning. It intends to open a treatment facility this spring.

Elsbree didn't specifically say if he favored the facility. He said the opposition came from Campton Hills residents, who expressed their views to the county. There was also no push for the facility because county officials have not emphasized the need to improve mental health services despite the opioid crisis, he said.

"We have great local 708 boards that we depend on," Elsbree said. "But on the countywide level? No. So I don't think the county felt (the drug treatment facility) was a great need. The county will remain getting pushback from the community if that facility is opened. People just don't want that in their backyard. Sheriff Ron Hain has done a wonderful job trying to put some rehabilitation services in the jail, but even that was like pulling teeth to get financing for it."

Elsbree also pointed to the county board's recent decision to ban recreational marijuana in unincorporated areas as shortsighted. The board also imposed a county tax on the sales that occur in local cities and villages. He said he doesn't care if people use recreational marijuana, but thinks it's unfair for the county to impose a tax without allowing the sales in the areas it controls.

"So you're going to put the burden of regulating it on the municipalities, stay an arm's length away, but we'll take 3% of that because we have a revenue issue," he said. "If you're not going to be courageous enough to implement it, I don't think they should take funding from it."

Elsbree said some of the recreational sales revenue could have helped fund county mental health services.

Pierog favors recreational marijuana sales. She said she understands the sheriff has relatively few officers on patrol at any given time. But just because the sales won't occur in the unincorporated areas doesn't mean recreational marijuana won't be used there.

"What will happen now is people will drive to North Aurora, take whatever they are taking and then be with marijuana in their system on whatever road they may be on," she said. "So the impact is going to throughout the county regardless."

The primary election is March 17, but some early voting has already started.