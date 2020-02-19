Shooting triggers chase, crash near Fox Valley Mall

Aurora police are investigating a gang-related shooting Wednesday afternoon that wounded one and resulted in a chase that ended with a crash near the Fox Valley Mall.

Four people were injured in the crash that closed part of East New York Street.

Police responded at 1:30 p.m. to a call for shots fired on the 600 block of South Broadway Avenue on the city's near east side and tried to make a traffic stop of a suspect vehicle, according to Paris Lewbel, Aurora police spokesman.

The driver of the vehicle sped off and drove into oncoming traffic on East New York Street before it crashed into other cars near the mall. Three people in the suspect vehicle suffered serious injuries and the driver of another vehicle was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, Lewbel said.

As of 3:55 p.m., East New York Street was closed between Route 59 and Commons Drive while police investigate. The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force also has been called in to help.

Also during the chase, a person with a gunshot wound went to an Aurora hospital, Lewbel said. Police believe this person was wounded on South Broadway and that Wednesday's shooting was gang related.

Check back for updates.