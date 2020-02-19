New brunch spot planned in old Passero storefront

A new downtown Arlington Heights eatery is planning to be open in time for Easter and Mother's Day brunches this spring.

Scratchboard Kitchen will boast locally-sourced breakfast and lunch fare, and like the title suggests, everything made from scratch.

The 61-seat brunch spot is set to take over the 5 W. Campbell St. storefront that was the original location of Passero, the popular Italian American restaurant that doubled its size when it moved down the block to 3 S. Evergreen Ave. last December.

Scratchboard is the creation of owner Danielle Kuhn, an Arlington Heights resident who spent the first part of her career in marketing and consulting, and Executive Chef Grace Goudie, a Hinsdale native who recently returned after working under noted Napa Valley, California, chef Thomas Keller at his Ad Hoc and The French Laundry restaurants.

Kuhn said she was drawn to the restaurant industry ever since her first job at a local Dunkin' Donuts near Cleveland. After years in the business world, she got married and moved to Arlington Heights, and decided to pursue her goal of opening a restaurant of her own.

"I had this 'a-ha' moment," Kuhn said. "Now is the time to start doing this. It's now or never."

In anticipation of a mid-April opening, Scratchboard received its liquor license from the village this week.

Among the items Goudie is creating for the menu, the Dutch Baby will resemble a German-style pancake, but will be savory instead of sweet. She also will put her twist on the Mediterranean dish Shakshouka, which is a tomato-based stew with poached eggs.

"I like to take a common dish and turn it a little bit on its side," Goudie said.

Hours will be 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends.