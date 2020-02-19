 

Madigan, top allies named in new federal subpoena

  • House Speaker Michael Madigan speaks to reporters late last year at the Capitol in Springfield.

    House Speaker Michael Madigan speaks to reporters late last year at the Capitol in Springfield. Peter Hancock/Capitol News Illinois

 
By Robert Herguth and Mark Brown
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 2/19/2020 8:01 PM

House Speaker Michael Madigan and several of his closest political allies are named in a new federal subpoena seeking records on a former ComEd lobbyist and his consulting work for a tiny South suburb.

A significant focus of the subpoena is Raymond T. Nice -- a longtime campaign worker for Madigan's Southwest Side Democratic organization who became an "independent contractor" for the village of Merrionette Park in 2015, according to records and interviews.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Delivered by an IRS agent and dated Friday, the subpoena asks Merrionette Park officials for copies of contracts with Nice, as well as invoices "and payment records, including but not limited to records that explain the purpose(s) and work product for which payment was made, records of wire transfers, copies of checks (front and back) and/or records of cash payments."

For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 