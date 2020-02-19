Madigan, top allies named in new federal subpoena

House Speaker Michael Madigan and several of his closest political allies are named in a new federal subpoena seeking records on a former ComEd lobbyist and his consulting work for a tiny South suburb.

A significant focus of the subpoena is Raymond T. Nice -- a longtime campaign worker for Madigan's Southwest Side Democratic organization who became an "independent contractor" for the village of Merrionette Park in 2015, according to records and interviews.

Delivered by an IRS agent and dated Friday, the subpoena asks Merrionette Park officials for copies of contracts with Nice, as well as invoices "and payment records, including but not limited to records that explain the purpose(s) and work product for which payment was made, records of wire transfers, copies of checks (front and back) and/or records of cash payments."

