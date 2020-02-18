'It sends a bad message': Republicans, others decry Blagojevich commutation, but not Durbin

Rod Blagojevich is interviewed by media Tuesday night at Denver International Airport after he was released from a Colorado federal prison, as a result of his sentence on corruption charges being commuted by President Donald Trump earlier in the day. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

President Donald Trump's commuting of Gov. Rod Blagojevich's prison sentence Tuesday upended some political norms. GOP lawmakers criticized the Republican president and Democrats with one exception -- Sen. Dick Durbin, who previously said the sentence was too long -- railed against Democrat Blagojevich.

Here's a sampling.

"I think it's wrong and it sends a bad message to people in this country that ... you don't have to pay your debt to society."

-- Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, Western Springs

"I completely disagree with the president. Blagojevich has never demonstrated real remorse for his crimes against the people of Illinois. Justice has been shortchanged."

-- Republican State Sen. Dan McConchie, Hawthorn Woods

"I disagree with the commutation of his sentence. (Blagojevich's) actions caused great damage to our state. Corrupt politicians need to be held accountable and shortening his sentence sends the wrong message at the wrong time as there is currently an ongoing and widespread public corruption investigation in Illinois."

-- Republican State Rep. Grant Wehrli, Naperville

"In a state where corrupt, machine-style politics is still all too common, it's important that those found guilty serve their prison sentence in its entirety. Rod Blagojevich is certainly no exception."

-- Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider

"Former Gov. Blagojevich betrayed the people of Illinois and engaged in a pattern of corrupt behavior for which he was held accountable and which cost him more than seven years of freedom.

"At a time when corruption by elected officials is still in the headlines, Illinois and Washington should move quickly to establish stricter ethics requirements, including the full detailed disclosure of income, net worth, and income tax returns by all elected officials."

-- Democratic U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, Springfield

"President Donald Trump has abused his pardon power in inexplicable ways to reward his friends and condone corruption."

-- Gov. J.B. Pritzker

"Illinois' troubling history of corruption is no secret and Mr. Blagojevich's attempt to sell a U.S. Senate seat is the epitome of corruption."

-- Democratic State Sen. Melinda Bush, Grayslake

"Rod Blagojevich's sentence was commuted because he is friends with the president."

-- Democratic State Rep. Cristina Castro

"The former governor was afforded due process in his case. I disagree with the president's decision to intervene in the former governor's sentence."

-- Republican State Sen. John Curran, Downers Grove