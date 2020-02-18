Buffalo Grove man, 18, faces drug charges after search of home

Buffalo Grove say officers recovered small amounts of illegal drugs and a large sum of money after serving a search warrant Thursday at a home that had been the subject of numerous calls for service and anonymous complaints, authorities said Tuesday.

The bust led to the arrest of a resident of the home, Henry Hashemi, 18, on felony charges of manufacturing and delivering cannabis, possessing a fraudulent Illinois driver's license and possession of instruments and materials used in the production of cannabis products, police said.

Police said they obtained a search warrant for Hashemi's home on the 1500 block of Anderson Lane in Buffalo Grove after receiving complaints and performing surveillance.

Hashemi was the only person in the residence when the search warrant was served Thursday, police said. Lake County court records indicate he's scheduled to appear in court on the charges March 3.

"Without the eyes and ears of our residents we would otherwise be unable to conduct these types of investigations," Police Chief Steven Casstevens said in an announcement of the arrest. "Once armed with information, our officers conducted a thorough investigation which ultimately results in a safer neighborhood for our community."