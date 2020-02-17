With former police station empty, St. Charles looking at 'catalyst sites' for downtown

St. Charles officials are working to redefine their vision for the downtown area north of Main Street as the city prepares to solicit proposals for its former police headquarters.

The now-vacant station at 211 N. Riverside Ave. offers a prime redevelopment opportunity along the Fox River, prompting city leaders to begin identifying other possible "catalyst sites" nearby, said Russell Colby, assistant community and economic development director.

Hoping to provide a framework for future land-use decisions, the city council is considering a set of proposed amendments to the comprehensive plan adopted in 2013. The changes would focus on the core downtown from Main Street north to the railroad trestle, encompassing the riverfront and adjacent blocks between Second Avenue and Fourth Street.

That project area includes the former police station and surrounding parking lots, which are considered "some of the best opportunities for redevelopment along the river within downtown," according to the proposed comprehensive plan updates presented to the planning and development committee last week.

Staff members are expected to draft a request for proposals for the city-owned site within the next couple of months.

A recommendation from the city's plan commission indicates a mix of uses would be appropriate for the property, including first-floor commercial or retail space and upper-level hotel or residential units. The proposed comprehensive plan amendment states that any public parking removed as a result of the redevelopment would have to be replaced as part of the project.

That didn't alleviate the concerns of some aldermen, who fear building on the lots behind city hall would lead to a parking shortage in an area where the demand already is high. Alderman Ron Silkaitis said he doesn't want to see parking moved farther from the municipal buildings and made less convenient for downtown patrons.

"I don't think we've done enough to study the parking situation," Silkaitis said. "Unless that's addressed here, I can't support this amendment."

But Alderman David Pietryla was among those who said it's too early to start setting specific parking requirements. Should a development project be brought forward, those details and other logistics would be addressed during the city's approval process.

"We're getting into the weeds now," Pietryla said. "We don't want to limit too much upfront."

Because St. Charles owns the police station and most of the surrounding properties, city officials will have a say in how the area is developed, Colby said. Issuing a request for proposals will allow developers to submit ideas, which would be evaluated by the city.

The comprehensive plan is intended to represent the city's long-range vision for that area, Community and Economic Development Director Rita Tungare said. The concepts outlined in that document aren't set in stone.

In addition to developing the police station site, the proposed plan amendment for the east side of the river calls for maintaining at least 60 feet of open space along the shoreline, widening the walking path and creating interconnectivity among local trails. A parcel east of Riverside Avenue could be conducive for a parking structure or residential uses, Colby said.

On the west side, open space would be the most suitable land use for parcels along the river and State Street Creek, while mixed-use buildings with residential, commercial and office space are appropriate for most other properties, Colby said.

If the opportunity for redevelopment arises, he said, the plan commission suggested setting the buildings back from the property line and "focusing on the specific block frontages" in certain areas. Businesses could benefit from having wider sidewalks and a more functional streetscape area.

A public hearing will be held before the city council votes on adopting the comprehensive plan amendment at an upcoming meeting.