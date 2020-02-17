Round Lake Beach police ask for help in search for missing man

The Round Lake Beach Police Department requests help in locating a 79-year-old resident last seen about noon on Monday.

Gonzalo Luna-Santos is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds, according to a news release issued early Tuesday morning. Luna-Santos was driving a green 1999 Ford Ranger with Illinois license plate 91108X. Authorities say he has a condition that places him in danger.

Anyone with information on Luna-Santos' whereabouts should call police at (847) 546-2127 or dial 911.