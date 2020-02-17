Pritzker plans $147 million boost for DCFS

Gov. J.B. Pritzker will deliver his second-year budget address Wednesday in Springfield. Associated Press file photo

Gov. J.B. Pritzker's second-year budget will include a $147 million increase in funding for DCFS to boost staffing and increase support for investigations.

The Democratic governor also plans to increase the agency's head count to 3,056 employees, up from the 2,758 employed in 2018. That's intended to reduce caseloads for overwhelmed investigators and to boost staffing at a hotline set up to receive calls about cases of child abuse and neglect.

There were 123 deaths of children who had been in contact with the Department of Children and Family Services last year, according to an inspector general's report released in January.

Pritzker will give his budget speech in Springfield on Wednesday.

