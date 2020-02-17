Buffalo Grove considering new TIF district to spark growth in Lake-Cook corridor

After years of study and planning for the future of the 472-acre Lake-Cook Road corridor, Buffalo Grove officials are taking steps toward creating a Tax Increment Financing district they believe could spark redevelopment. Courtesy of Village of Buffalo Grove

Buffalo Grove's Lake-Cook Corridor plan envisions new retail, entertainment and other commercial developments in the 472-acrea area. Officials this week will consider steps toward creating a Tax Increment Financing district they believe could spark that redevelopment. Courtesy of Village of Buffalo Grove

Buffalo Grove's Lake-Cook Road corridor has been the subject of much discussion among residents, planners, developers, officials and local politicians, but all the talk has yet to translate into results for a thoroughfare bookended by two moribund shopping centers.

That picture could change dramatically with the creation of a Lake-Cook Road Tax Increment Financing district, a move village officials hope will spur private investment in the corridor.

On Tuesday, the village board will consider an ordinance authorizing consultant SB Friedman to complete a final TIF Feasibility Study for the corridor, a 472-acre area bordered by Arlington Heights, McHenry, Old Checker and Lake-Cook roads.

The final report from Friedman, which played a significant role in the creation of Mount Prospect's Prospect and Main TIF, is the necessary first step in the creation of the TIF. Its results will determine whether the village meets state requirements for a TIF designation.

A TIF district works by freezing the amount of property taxes local governments receive for 23 years. As taxes rise with development of the TIF area, those increases are funneled to a village fund to pay for public improvements within the district.

School, park and library districts that would not directly benefit from that development often oppose TIF districts. But Village President Beverly Sussman said the village already has reached out to other local governments about the proposal.

"So far they have been positive about it," she said.

One area of focus for TIF funding would be Town Center, which along with Chase Plaza, is one of two struggling shopping centers on either end of the corridor.

Sussman said that since she ran for elected office 11 years ago, the one constant complaint she has received has been about Town Center.

"If we can do something about the Town Center with the help of a TIF, then I think we have to think about it very seriously and consider all the advantages that would be there for having a TIF," she said.

Trustee David Weidenfeld said Tuesday's discussions are preliminary.

"This is nowhere near anything that looks like 'And we're going to be voting in two weeks.'"

Weidenfeld said the village manager's office already has reached out to the impacted taxing bodies.

"Obviously, the one thing you don't want to do is have some negative impact on some other taxing body," he said. "We at the village would get sales tax revenue and things like that. But a park district or a library district or a school district doesn't. Before you go down that path, you need to make sure that they are covered."