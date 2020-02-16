Driver injured after crash with semi-truck near Gurnee
Updated 2/16/2020 10:57 PM
A driver is in the hospital with substantial injuries after a crash with a semi-truck Sunday night near Gurnee, officials said.
The crash, which occurred at 8:50 p.m. on US-41 & IL-21, was responded to by the Gurnee Fire Department. They then took the driver to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.
The crash led to no road closures, and the incident is still being investigated by authorities.
