Driver flees after Arlington Heights crash, leaving passengers behind
Updated 2/16/2020 5:06 PM
Illinois State Police and paramedics responded to a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Arlington Heights to find the driver had fled the scene, leaving behind a pair of passengers.
The crash occurred at 7:59 a.m. on Route 53 just north of Dundee Road, according to the Arlington Heights Fire Department, Neither of the passengers were injured, but the vehicle was badly damaged after it crashed into a ditch and struck a light pole, authorities said.
Further details about how the crash occurred were not available Sunday.
State police continue to investigate the crash and as of Sunday afternoon have not yet identified the driver, officials said.
