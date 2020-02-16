 

Bartlett home left uninhabitable after fire

    Courtesy of Bartlett Fire Protection District

 
By Timothy Edmonds
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 2/16/2020 7:35 PM

The Bartlett Fire Protection District responded to the 100 block of Prescott Drive just after 11:30 a.m. and quickly worked to control the blaze from outside the house. The fire was declared under control at 11:57 a.m.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

One firefighter suffered minor injuries during the response and no civilians were injured in the incident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Bartlett Fire District.

