Kitchen fire damages Elgin residence
Updated 2/15/2020 10:44 AM
No injuries were reported in a fire that damaged a two-story residential structure Friday night in Elgin, officials said.
Crews responded just after 10 p.m. to the 100 block of North Porter Street, where they found fire burning through the window of a second-floor unit, according to a news release from the Elgin Fire Department.
Three residential units were occupied at the time of the fire, which was brought under control in about 20 minutes. The blaze started in the kitchen of the second-floor unit toward the front of the house, officials said.
The second floor suffered "extensive damage" exceeding $60,000, and the unit where the fire started was deemed uninhabitable, officials said.
An investigation is ongoing.
