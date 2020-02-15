In a state that knows its Democrats, will Bloomberg gain traction?

Michael Bloomberg speaks to supporters at a campaign office Jan. 27 in Maine.

On Saturday, it was a campaign office in Aurora. Today, Michael Bloomberg's campaign is set to open another space in Deerfield.

The former New York City mayor is crashing the Democratic Party's presidential primary and investing heavily in delegate-dense Chicago and the suburbs.

Although he missed elections in Iowa and New Hampshire, the billionaire CEO is on the ballot in multiple states on Super Tuesday, March 3, and in Illinois' March 17 primary.

With its racial diversity and mix of city, suburbs and farmlands, Illinois is crucial to Bloomberg, a spokeswoman said, although it's uncertain what his reception will be.

Bloomberg entered the presidential primary Nov. 24, and his late entry finds many powerful Illinois Democrats either embracing other candidates or, as with top dog Gov. J.B. Pritzker, neutral.

"Based on my district, it feels that most folks have committed to someone," said Democratic state Sen. Cristina Castro of Elgin, who supports Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

"He has little over a month to make his case while others have been at this for a while," she said.

With cash to spare, Bloomberg is staffing up to 10 offices in Illinois, and an 11th is expected to open in Waukegan soon. He's rolled out a television advertising campaign that so far is eclipsing those of his rivals like Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

Bloomberg's first Illinois appearance was Jan. 8 at Olive-Harvey College in Chicago, where he touted his jobs program.

The most high-profile Democrat he's attracted appears to be U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, who was a Bloomberg surrogate at a Feb. 7 event in Chicago.

Grassroots supporters like St. Charles Township retiree Michael Sullivan, a former Navy pilot and Dean Witter executive, believe Bloomberg is best equipped to beat Republican President Donald Trump.

Sullivan emailed the Bloomberg campaign in January, and now he and wife, Anne, are organizing a house party for backers next weekend.

"When I looked at the candidate field, I was very disappointed" before Bloomberg entered, Michael Sullivan said. "If we pick the wrong person, we're going to have Trump for four more years."

Another supporter is Mary Agnes Zellmer of Geneva, owner of Chicago Race Management and Timing.

"I think he is the only one that really has what it takes to get elected," said Zellmer, adding she was impressed by how Bloomberg handled New York's post-9/11 recovery after taking office in 2002.

What might resonate locally is Bloomberg's spending millions on ads in 2017 that unsuccessfully opposed the repeal of a Cook County tax on soda, on the grounds sugary drinks cause obesity.

Political veteran and former state Sen. Bill Morris of Grayslake predicted "no one (Democrat) will have it locked up after Super Tuesday, but the field will narrow. Depending who is left by Illinois' primary, Bloomberg could be a factor."

Bloomberg does not have any delegates to the Democratic National Convention on the Illinois ballot. However, state party officials said if he wins more than 15% of the vote in any congressional district, he will receive delegates on a proportional basis. That process would be determined by the Democratic officials within the district and the Bloomberg campaign.

Hoffman Estates Democratic state Rep. Fred Crespo thinks Bloomberg, unlike the other candidates, "has the advantage of not being properly vetted through debates. That allows him through his money to control his narrative" with commercials, Crespo said.

But is there "rich candidate fatigue in Illinois?" wondered Crespo, referring to wealthy former Gov. Bruce Rauner and current Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The bottom line is Bloomberg's presence could make Illinois' Democratic presidential primary a nail-biter, experts say.

"Whoever does well in Illinois will have a strong narrative," said Crespo, a Biden delegate. "Illinois represents what this country is all about."