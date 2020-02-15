Elgin police: Suspect dies after fleeing officer, driving into body of water

Authorities are investigating the death of a person accused of violating an order of protection and fleeing Elgin police before driving into a body of water Friday.

Authorities responded Friday morning to the 1700 block of North Randall Road, the workplace of someone who had an order of protection against the suspect, according to the Elgin Police Department Facebook page. Officers were told the suspect had appeared at the workplace and could be armed with a handgun.

Later in the afternoon, about 4:55 p.m., an officer saw the suspect's vehicle near one of the protected individual's addresses, police said. The officer followed the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop, at which point the suspect accelerated and drove off the roadway into a body of water near Nesler Road.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, and a handgun was recovered, police said.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the death, as required by the Illinois Police and Community Relations Improvement Act because it involves "an individual's vehicle in the process of apprehension or attempt to apprehend."