Arlington Heights honors its everyday heroes at Hearts of Gold event

The annual Hearts of Gold dinner Saturday in Arlington Heights featured "untold stories of deserving people," Mayor Tom Hayes said, as he addressed the crowd.

"We are blessed to have so many community leaders and people who want to give back," Hayes said. "It's what sets Arlington Heights apart."

Their stories resonated through the dining room at Rolling Green Country Club, inspiring the more than 260 people in attendance.

Take Christine Weber and Elaine Sianis. The two physical therapists started Arlington Pediatric Therapy in Weber's home 40 years ago, with a goal of helping children with disabilities reach their potential.

They quickly outgrew their home office and now have a staff of more than 70 who see about 1,000 clients a month. Sianis and Weber's commitment earned them the Pam Stocking Award, named in honor of the village's first Disability Services Coordinator.

"It's all about making therapy accessible and seeing so much improvement," Weber said. "These kids are functionally better and able to contribute and have a life."

Members of the village's Special Events Commission organize the awards dinner every year to honor unsung volunteers, neighbors, senior citizens and students, as well as educators, business leaders and nonprofit organizations.

Judith Wampach Amberg received the Young at Heart award for her more than 40 years of service to the former Sacred Heart of Mary High School in Rolling Meadows and St. Viator High School -- as a teacher, administrator and now director of alumni relations emeritus.

"I just feel so blessed to be part of the St. Viator and Sacred Heart communities and to celebrate here with so many deserving people," Amberg said.

Paul Bowen was named Best Neighbor. Now retired from the family's hardware business, Bowen's neighbors describe him as the "go-to guy" for homeowner issues, plus he also has a genuine interest in helping others.

Michael Graves and Scott Bellanger, both 20-year employees with the Arlington Heights Public Works Department traffic division, received the Heroic Heart of Gold for their role in saving a drowning 11-year old boy last April at Bangs Lake in Wauconda while they were fishing.

HandsOn Suburban Chicago, which pairs volunteers with diverse opportunities, has served the Northwest suburbs for 50 years. Its executive director, Jordan Friedman, was named Mentor of the Year for his leadership working with volunteers and nonprofit organizations. Likewise, HandsOn staff member Danzella Graham was given the Kenneth Bonder Beautification award for her work as coordinator of the Community Paint-a-Thon.

Erin Johlie, a senior at Hersey High School received the Young Champion award. The busy teen is involved in Orchesis and student council; she also is a teacher's aide for a special education class and is involved in Super Buddies and Service Over Self.

Joe Keefe, executive artistic director for the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, won the Business Leader award. When not producing a show, he serves on the executive board of the Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce and its Downtown Business Association. "We're thrilled to partner with so many local restaurants and shops," Keefe said. "We're a cultural arts beacon for sure, but we make an active choice to be a business generator as well."

Nicki Koch, an early childhood education teacher at Greenbrier Elementary School, was named Educator of the Year for her leadership in Arlington Heights Elementary District 25's Early Childhood Program.

James Perkins was named the Volunteer of the Year for serving two terms on the board of the Northwest Special Education Organization, as well as on the boards of Prospect Heights Elementary District 23 and Northwest Suburban High School District 214. He also serves as a youth mentor at OMNI Youth Services.

Pat Sturgeon, a longtime teacher, won the Community Spirit award for her volunteerism, including 4-H, Faith Community Homes, CEDA and the Cook County Expansion Review Committee.