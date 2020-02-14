Woman killed in Route 41 crash identified

Authorities have identified the 70-year-old Wadsworth woman who died after her Mitsubishi Endeavor collided with a semitrailer truck Monday on Route 41 at Route 21 in Gurnee.

The Lake County coroner's office said Friday that a preliminary autopsy conducted Tuesday revealed Jolanta Kubala succumbed to blunt-force injuries.

Meanwhile, investigators from the coroner's office, the Gurnee Police Department and the Major Crash Assistance Team are looking into the crash,

"We have been in close contact with Ms. Kubala's family and our deepest condolences go out to them during this difficult time. This is truly a tragedy," Coroner Howard Cooper said.