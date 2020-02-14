Volunteers, customers sad about closing of Elgin's Shop and Share next month

The upcoming closing of Elgin's Shop and Share resale store after four decades in support of the Ecker Center for Mental Health is emotional and disappointing, volunteers and customers said.

"I'm sad. We're all sad," said volunteer manager Judy DiFulvio. "I like the people I work with, and I feel like I am doing a little bit of good for somebody with this."

The store kicked off a half-price sale Wednesday and will close at the end of March. It occupies a nearly 6,000-square-foot space in the basement of 76 S. Grove Ave., whose landlord wanted to raise the rent to $1,500 from $955 per month. The store makes money from consignment fees and the sale of donated items, with all profits going to the Ecker Center, DiFulvio said.

Ecker Center CFO Tim Bates said the store's average yearly donation to Ecker was $8,019 for the last four years. The shop contributed $51,725 in the last 14 years, he said.

The store's volunteers, older women mostly in their 80s, said they have forged friendships and enjoy keeping busy for a good cause. "It's a fun job," said volunteer Myrlene Hayes of Carpentersville.

"And it's a contribution to Ecker Center," said volunteer Betty Villella of South Elgin.

Customer Sandy Skulski of Elgin said she gives a lot of credit to the volunteers.

"I'm very sad," she said. "These ladies are awesome. I always think they are doing their best and they are so friendly. And (Ecker) is a worthwhile organization to fundraise for."

The closing initially was announced in mid-January but was put on hold as the Ecker Center's board of directors considered stepping in to cover the rent increase. The board ultimately decided against that this week, Bates said.

The volunteer group, while dedicated, has been dwindling over the years and it would be difficult for the Ecker Center to assume the eventual responsibility of running the store, Bates said.

Landlord Andrew Cuming was "very patient and helpful in the negotiations," initially asking for $1,600 monthly and lowering that to $1,500 with a 30-day exit clause, Bates said. Even with the increase, rent would have been "well below" market price, Bates said.

Also, while the current lease says the store should pay for all utilities, the landlord has been paying for that, Cuming and Bates said. DiFulvio, however, said the store has paid about $900 per year in electric bills.

DiFulvio questioned the rent increase, saying the basement space, while large, constantly need repairs. Cuming said he's responded to all requests for repairs, including maintenance issues that under the lease are the store's responsibility.

The store would have to pay for all utilities moving forward. Coupled with the rent increase, the total expenses would probably exceed any contribution to Ecker, Bates said.

Cuming also had offered Shop and Share a rental unit on the building's first floor for $1,500 a month, saying he would take care of the move. That unit is too small to accommodate the store's needs, DiFulvio said.

So what about finding a new space altogether? DiFulvio said that's pretty much an impossible proposition, what with paying for moving costs and the volunteers not being as sprightly as they once were.

"All our customers are upset, but it's the way it is," she said.