Valentine's Day brings winter's first, although brief, dip below zero

  • Commuters get ready to board their train on a zero degree morning in Palatine Friday.

  • Palatine Park District maintenance worker Dan Kelly sprays water on the ice rink at Community Park Friday morning with the assistance of Pat Okonek. The 88-foot square rink has been open for stints earlier this winter, and for the past two weeks, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, Okonek said. "It was a rough start, but we've actually been pretty lucky."

  • It was -2 Friday morning as some commuters in Elgin waited for their buses.

Daily Herald staff report
Updated 2/14/2020 11:52 AM

Temperatures dipped below zero early today for the first time this winter, making it the coldest Valentine's Day in 77 years, the National Weather Service said.

It was 2 below zero at 8 a.m. at O'Hare International Airport, 1 below at Midway and 7 below at local Weather Service headquarters in Romeoville, the Weather Service in Chicago noted on Twitter.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

A normal winter has eight below-zero days, the agency said, attributing this warm winter to few pronounced cold-air systems, lack of lasting snow cover and cloudy nights.

The sunshine and cold, following snowfall overnight Wednesday, was a bonus for some winter-sports enthusiasts. But it won't last long.

Temperatures are climbing into the teens today. Clouds and mid-30s return on Saturday, and Monday is forecast to be rainy and in the 40s.

