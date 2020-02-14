 

One person hurt in Elgin house fire possibly caused by space heater

  • A fire early Friday at a house on the 600 block of N. Liberty Street in Elgin left one person with minor smoke inhalation injuries.

      A fire early Friday at a house on the 600 block of N. Liberty Street in Elgin left one person with minor smoke inhalation injuries. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • A Friday morning fire in a house on the 600 block of N. Liberty Street in Elgin injured one person and caused an estimated $150,000 in damages.

      A Friday morning fire in a house on the 600 block of N. Liberty Street in Elgin injured one person and caused an estimated $150,000 in damages. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Elena Ferrarin
 
 
Fire investigators are looking at a space heater as the potential source of a fire that caused minor injuries to one person Friday morning in Elgin, officials said.

The Elgin Fire Department responded to a call at 5:18 a.m. about a structure fire in the 600 block of Liberty Street. Firefighters arrived in just over three minutes and found heavy smoke coming from all sides of the house, fire officials said. That quickly escalated to heavy fire from multiple windows on the first floor, and the fire eventually moved to the second floor.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Firefighters entered the house and had the fire under control in about 25 minutes, stopping it before it spread to the attic, fire officials said.

All occupants got out on their own; one suffered minor injuries from smoke inhalation and was transported to Advocate Sherman Hospital, Battalion Chief Terry Bruce said. There were no injuries to firefighters. The South Elgin Fire Department assisted with fire station coverage.

Damage to the house was estimated at $150,000 and the fire remains under investigation, Bruce said. The house had one smoke detector but it didn't alert the residents, he said.

Fire Chief Robb Cagann advised residents and business owners to make sure smoke detectors are properly installed and maintained: smoke detectors should be tested monthly and batteries should be changed twice a year.

